Delhi reports 141 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, 134 recoveries and two deaths on Monday. According to the Delhi Health Department, the total count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 6,37,087 including 1,036 active cases and 6,25,158 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 10,893. Union Health Ministry said on Monday that 11,649 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths were reported by India in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

