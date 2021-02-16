Warrant of arrest obtained for Lesedi FM presenter's husband

The brutal attack on Lesedi FM presenter, Dimakatso Ratselane, allegedly by her husband, has spurred the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) to reiterate its call for South Africans to take a definitive stand against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

CGE spokesperson, Javu Baloyi, on Monday said Ratselane's stabbing forces society to confront GBV, particularly intimate partner violence (IPV).

Ratselane was allegedly attacked, stabbed multiple times and left for dead on 11 February. Police are now regarding her husband as a suspect on the run, as preliminary investigations show that he was the last person with Ratselane before she sustained these stab wounds. A warrant of arrest has been obtained for him.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Captain Mojaki on 082 553 7639.

Baloyi said during the 365 Days of Activism this year, the Commission for Gender Equality will continue to use various platforms to highlight the worrying and increasing numbers of intimate partner violence and killings.

The commission has also noted media reports that the alleged perpetrator has fled the country to Lesotho.

"If this is true, we call upon the South African government to use all the diplomatic channels and various Southern African Development Corporation (SADC) treaties and protocols to ensure that he is arrested and extradited back to South Africa," Baloyi said.

Baloyi assured that the commission will monitor this case.

"The commission's court monitoring processes of various GBV and intimate partner violence cases has convinced us that a speedy conclusion of cases of gender-based violence can be realised. It is for this reason that we hope that the same occurs in the Ratselane case.

"We encourage the public and family of Ratselane to stay put and allow the law to take its course.

"The commission condemns any kind of gender-based violence committed, regardless of the gender of the person who commits it. We hope that people will start learning alternative ways of resolving conflicts without resorting to violence," Baloyi said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)