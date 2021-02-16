Left Menu

Bangladesh Navy Ship Prottoy on a two-day visit to Mumbai

This visit of BNS Prottoy to Mumbai is significant in the backdrop that the two countries celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh independence recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:20 IST
Bangladesh Navy Ship Prottoy on a two-day visit to Mumbai
The ship commanded by Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah with a crew of 137 personnel is docked at Mumbai Port Trust. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

Bangladesh Navy Ship (BNS) Prottoy is on a two-day visit to Mumbai from 14 to 15 Feb 21. The ship commanded by Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah with a crew of 137 personnel is docked at Mumbai Port Trust.

Due to COVID-19 imposed restrictions, routine courtesy call-ons, social get-togethers, exchange visits and other sports fixtures between the visitors and host naval personnel are being avoided.

This visit of BNS Prottoy to Mumbai is significant in the backdrop that the two countries celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh independence recently. To commemorate the occasion, for the first time, a marching contingent and military band from Bangladesh participated in India's Republic Day Parade. Since the formation of Bangladesh, both India and Bangladesh have come a long way in nurturing strategic and defence relationships and these bonds are gradually growing in mutual trust and confidence.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Didn't want to do just love stories: 'Pitta Kathalu' directors on exploring relationship dynamics

Anthology film Pitta Kathalu explores changing power equations between men and women, says filmmaker BV Nandini Reddy, who believes the Telugu-language drama with resonate with viewers with its layered portrayal of imperfect characters.Nand...

J-K organises fair for distributing farm machinery at subsidised rates

The Horticulture Department organised a mela in Srinagar on Tuesday for distributing machinery at subsidised rates to farmers after identifying their requirements. Several dealers and retailers had put up their stalls to showcase their mach...

NTPC starts disbursal of compensation to families of deceased workers at Tapovan project

The NTPC has started disbursing compensation to the families of the workers of its Tapovan-Vishnugad project, who lost their lives in a glacier disaster in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on February 7.The first cheque for Rs 20 lakh was hand...

MicroStrategy to borrow $600 million to fund bitcoin buying

MicroStrategy Inc said on Tuesday it would raise 600 million through a sale of convertible notes and use the proceeds to buy bitcoins, adding to the U.S. companys steadily growing investment in the cryptocurrency.Shares of MicroStrategy, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021