Bangladesh Navy Ship Prottoy on a two-day visit to Mumbai

Bangladesh Navy Ship (BNS) Prottoy is on a two-day visit to Mumbai from 14 to 15 Feb 21. The ship commanded by Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah with a crew of 137 personnel is docked at Mumbai Port Trust.

Due to COVID-19 imposed restrictions, routine courtesy call-ons, social get-togethers, exchange visits and other sports fixtures between the visitors and host naval personnel are being avoided.

This visit of BNS Prottoy to Mumbai is significant in the backdrop that the two countries celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh independence recently. To commemorate the occasion, for the first time, a marching contingent and military band from Bangladesh participated in India's Republic Day Parade. Since the formation of Bangladesh, both India and Bangladesh have come a long way in nurturing strategic and defence relationships and these bonds are gradually growing in mutual trust and confidence.

(With Inputs from PIB)