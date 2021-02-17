Left Menu

ByteDance in preliminary talks to list TikTok in NYSE - Global Times

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 06:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 06:20 IST
ByteDance in preliminary talks to list TikTok in NYSE - Global Times

TikTok's parent company ByteDance is in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange, China's Global Times newspaper tweeted https://bit.ly/3s06VL8 on Wednesday, citing sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Shimane prefecture mulls pulling out of torch relay -Kyodo

Japans Shimane prefecture is considering pulling out of the Olympic torch relay due to its dissatisfaction with the central government and Tokyos handling of COVID-19 containment measures, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday. The possible boyc...

Tennis-Barty's bid for home success ends in quarter-final defeat

World number one Ash Bartys bid to become the first homegrown Australian Open champion since 1978 ended in a 1-6 6-3 6-2 quarter-final defeat to Karolina Muchova on Tuesday.The Czech 25th seed rallied after a lengthy medical timeout in the ...

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Google on Tuesday announced the general availability of a new feature that allows Workspace admins to define specific audiences for link sharing in Google Drive. Previously, the feature was available in beta.Target audiences allow admins to...

Texas freeze hits northern Mexico with $2.7 billion blackout

Factories across parts of northern Mexico on Tuesday reported 2.7 billion in losses from blackouts that extended to a second day on limited natural gas supplies from Texas, where a rare winter freeze has left millions of users without light...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021