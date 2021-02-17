ByteDance in preliminary talks to list TikTok in NYSE - Global Times

ByteDance in preliminary talks to list TikTok in NYSE - Global TimesReuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 06:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 06:20 IST
TikTok's parent company ByteDance is in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange, China's Global Times newspaper tweeted https://bit.ly/3s06VL8 on Wednesday, citing sources.
