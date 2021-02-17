Left Menu

Visibility affected due to thick fog in parts of North India

People in parts of Punjab and Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan woke up to dense fog on Wednesday morning, with a slight chill in the air.

ANI | Batala (Punjab) | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:05 IST
Punjab's Batala city woke up to dense fog on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People in Punjab's Batala lit fire to keep themselves warm from the early morning chills.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a very dense fog was reported in a few pockets over Punjab and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan and Odisha "Dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana and shallow fog in isolated pockets over Delhi and Gangetic West Bengal," IMD said.

Due to fog, the visibility was reported 500 metre or less of many parts in northern India. "Visibility was 25 meters each in Amritsar, Patiala, Ganganagar and Chandbali, 50 meter in Hissar, and 500 meters in Delhi (Safdarjung, Palam)," said IMD. The meteorological department said the temperature in most northern states like West Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, at many places over Himachal Pradesh and at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh remained between 3.1 degree Celsius and 5.0 degree Celsius on Wednesday morning.

"Under the influence of wind discontinuity over north Peninsular India, Current Nagpur Radar Animation (upto 7:30 am) suggests that Occurrence of Thunderstorm/lightning/hail and light to moderate rain in Chhindwara, Seoni, Betul, Balaghat districts of East Madhya Pradesh," IMD added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

