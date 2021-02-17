Left Menu

Bihar Board 10th Exam begins today amid Covid-19 guidelines

The Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2021 commenced from Wednesday onwards at various examination centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:39 IST
Keeping in the mind the COVID-19 guidelines, the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2021 for the Class 10 exams commenced from Wednesday onwards.. Image Credit: ANI

The Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2021 commenced from Wednesday onwards at various examination centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students queue up outside the examination centre at Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Bankipur as BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) Matric exams began. The exams will continue till February 24 while adhering to the guidelines and Standard operating procedures, issued by the Centre.

"The Bihar School Examination Committee has followed the guidelines issued by the Bihar School Examination Committee against coronavirus for matriculation examinations," said Nitish Kumar, Static Magistrate, who is posted on duty at Mahesh Prasad Singh Science College, Muzaffarpur. A total of 1.68 million candidates have registered to appear for the class 10 exam in the state. The enrollment of boys this year is 846,663 while 837,803 girl students have registered, as per BSEB.

The Union Health Ministry said that there are 565 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

