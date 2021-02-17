Left Menu

Ashok Leyland increases clean energy sourcing to 60 pc for countrywide ops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:54 IST
Ashok Leyland increases clean energy sourcing to 60 pc for countrywide ops

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60 per cent for its countrywide operations.

Now 75 per cent of the company's energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60 per cent throughout the country is procured through the solar rooftop, solar ground mount, and wind-based renewable energy, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Hinduja Renewables, a part of the Hinduja Group, is focused on building sustainable and clean energy plants in India and has built a solar plant for Ashok Leyland, with a capacity of 75 MWp.

Located in Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu, the plant is expected to generate over 120 million units of power annually.

“As we march towards our vision of being among the top ten global CV makers, it is equally important that we do this sustainably. Ensuring that our energy requirements come from renewables, is a critical part of this vision,'' Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said.

With the start of operations of the solar plant, the company has taken a massive leap in reducing its carbon footprint, he added.

Sourcing energy from the captive solar power plant will ensure abatement of 85,000 tonnes of carbon emissions which is equal to planting 1,57,487 trees, annually, Sondhi noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow says she had COVID-19 'early on'

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she had contracted coronavirus early on in the pandemic.In a new post for the lifestyle website Goop, the 48-year-old actor opened up about her experience with the disease that has so far cla...

Major tragedy averted as Army destroys suspected IED on busy highway in JK's Rajouri

A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday with the timely detection of a suspected Improvised Explosive Device IED planted inside a pressure cooker on a busy highway in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.The suspected IED ...

Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona lodges police complaint over fake Facebook page

Cricket icon Sourav Gangulys wife Dona Ganguly lodged a police complaint about a fake Facebook page in her name, an officer said on Wednesday.Several photographs of the BCCI president along with his wife and their daughter Sana were shared ...

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Centre of Excellence on Marine Biotechnology in Odisha

Union minister DharmendraPradhan has sought the personal intervention of Union Scienceand Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan in setting up of aCentre of Excellence CoE on Marine Biotechnology atInstitute of Life Sciences ILS, here to preserv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021