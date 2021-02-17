Left Menu

Cabinet approves proposal of WCD Ministry to amend Juvenile Justice Act

The amendments include authorizing District Magistrate including Additional District Magistrate to issue adoption orders under Section 61 of the JJ Act, in order to ensure speedy disposal of cases and enhance accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:57 IST
Cabinet approves proposal of WCD Ministry to amend Juvenile Justice Act
The District Magistrates have been further empowered under the Act, to ensure its smooth implementation, as well as garner synergized efforts in favour of children in distress conditions. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 to introduce measures for strengthening Child Protection set-up to ensure the best interest of children.

The amendments include authorizing District Magistrate including Additional District Magistrate to issue adoption orders under Section 61 of the JJ Act, in order to ensure speedy disposal of cases and enhance accountability. The District Magistrates have been further empowered under the Act, to ensure its smooth implementation, as well as garner synergized efforts in favour of children in distress conditions. Defining eligibility parameters for the appointment of CWC members, and categorizing previously undefined offences as 'serious offence' are some of the other aspects of the proposal. Several difficulties faced in the implementation of various provisions of the Act have also been addressed.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiev thwarts effort of Chinese firm to acquire Ukrainian engine manufacturer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thwarted the long-running effort of a China-backed firm to acquire the Ukrainian helicopter and jet engine manufacturer Motor Sich. According to Euro News, the dispute over the ownership of Motor S...

Wave City Emerges as an Epitome of Smart, Sustainable, and State-of-the-art Housing

Delhi NCR, India NewsVoirCOVID-19 has definitely been one of the most onerous, tumultuous, and defining epoch of our generation. Leaders, organizations, and businesses worldwide were encountered with daunting challenges and uncharted waters...

Chowk near Rinku Sharma's house will be named after him: North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor and senior BJP leader Jai Prakash on Wednesday visited the family of Rinku Sharma at Mangolpuri who was killed last week here, and announced that the road intersection near his house will be named after him.After his nearl...

Congress MLA's associate killed in MP

A 55-year-old associate of a Congress MLA has been killed in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.Ghanshyam Patels body was found by locals in a hut on his farm on Wednesday morning.The incident took place in an are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021