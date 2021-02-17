Left Menu

IAEA says chief to visit Iran on Saturday before Iran reduces cooperation

The U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Wednesday that its chief will visit Tehran on Saturday to seek an agreement on how to carry out his agency's work there given Iran's plan to scale back cooperation next week.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Tehran on Saturday for discussions with senior Iranian officials in order to find a mutually agreeable solution for the IAEA to continue essential verification activities in the country," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

Iran's plan to stop implementing various measures under its nuclear deal with major powers as of Feb. 23 "would have a serious impact on the IAEA's verification and monitoring activities in the country", it added.

