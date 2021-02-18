Left Menu

Dr Harsh Vardhan addresses ceremony of third India Tourism Mart

Dr Harsh Vardhan also assured the audience of his Ministry’s commitment to supporting the efforts made by the Ministry of Tourism in reviving International Tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:01 IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan addresses ceremony of third India Tourism Mart
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare addressed the inaugural ceremony of the third India Tourism Mart, organized by the Federation of Associations in India Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), through video conferencing today.

Congratulating FAITHfor organising the event, Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed his appreciation at the participation of over 250 delegates from 60 countries who attended the event virtually. He also added that "This third India Tourism Mart holds even more significance as it is being organized at a time when the world is emerging from the dark clouds of the pandemic and countries all across the world are contemplating on opening up travel albeit with all health & security precautions in place."

Highlighting the government's efforts in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Vardhan said, "India has embarked on the world's largest immunization program against COVID-19. We have not only vaccinated over 8.5 million people in India but have also sent millions of doses to other countries seeking our help."

Speaking on the advancements in India's healthcare facilities which have led to a spike in medical tourism in India, the Minister noted that, "India has always been a popular tourist destination, but over the last few years, it has also emerged as a leading destination for medical tourism. Advancements in our vast & vibrant healthcare industry have made it comparable with the best in the world.

Our education system that has been producing world-class doctors, nurses and paramedical staff is well recognized across the globe. Often called the pharmacy of the world, India is also one of the largest manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and supplies a large portion of vaccines across the globe.

All these strengths & capabilities have contributed to India emerging as a crucial place as far as medical tourism is concerned." He further added that, "to encourage it further, we have already started issuing medical visas and are planning to soon restart E-Tourist Visas as well as scheduled international flights."

Dr Harsh Vardhan also assured the audience of his Ministry's commitment to supporting the efforts made by the Ministry of Tourism in reviving International Tourism.

The Union Minister concluded his speech by congratulating FAITH again for organizing the event and extending his best wishes to all the delegates participating in the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: Train cancelled, some delayed as farmers squat on tracks

A train was canceled and a few others were delayed as farmers squatted on tracks as part of their agitation against the Centres farm laws in Rajasthan on Thursday.The Rewari-Sri Ganganagar special train was canceled due to the farmers rail ...

Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation to rein in COVID-19

Malaysia has gazetted an emergency ordinance compelling employers to provide lodging with sufficient living space and amenities for migrant workers to effectively control the spread of COVID-19, the Human Resources Ministry said on Thursday...

No other political party is a match to BJP: Nadda

Almost all political parties in the country are family-based with none of them matching the BJPs strength having over 18 crore countrymen, including the worlds most accepted leader Narendra Modi, as its members, partys president J P Nadda s...

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5 PM.

MDS2 PD-TAMILISAI-LT GOVERNOR Telangana Governor sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor Puducherry Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan,who was given additional charge of Puducherry, was sworn inas Lt Governor of the Union Territory.MDS3 PD-VI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021