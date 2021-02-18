Rajasthan: Train cancelled, some delayed as farmers squat on tracks
They stopped a train in Jaipur and climbed on its engine. Looking at the agitation near Malakhera, a train was halted at the Rajgarh station by the railway authorities.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:06 IST
A train was canceled and a few others were delayed as farmers squatted on tracks as part of their agitation against the Centre's farm laws in Rajasthan on Thursday.
The Rewari-Sri Ganganagar special train was canceled due to the farmers' ''rail roko'' agitation, said chief spokesperson of the North-Western Railway, Gaurav Gaur. He, however, said the protest by farmers was largely symbolic and claimed that not much impact was seen in the areas under the North-Western Railway. Farmers staged demonstrations on tracks at several places. They stopped a train in Jaipur and climbed on its engine. When RPF personnel brought them down, they sat on the tracks. Looking at the agitation near Malakhera, a train was halted at the Rajgarh station by the railway authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Farmers' protest: BKU to organise 'khap panchayat' in Mathura
Farmers' protest: Jharkhand Agri Minister meets Rakesh Tikait to provide moral support
Cong, opposition parties give suspension notice in RS over farmers agitation
After RiRi, Greta Thunberg, others extend support to farmers' protest
The way farmers are being treated is shameful, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal