Rajasthan: Train cancelled, some delayed as farmers squat on tracks

They stopped a train in Jaipur and climbed on its engine. Looking at the agitation near Malakhera, a train was halted at the Rajgarh station by the railway authorities.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A train was canceled and a few others were delayed as farmers squatted on tracks as part of their agitation against the Centre's farm laws in Rajasthan on Thursday.

The Rewari-Sri Ganganagar special train was canceled due to the farmers' ''rail roko'' agitation, said chief spokesperson of the North-Western Railway, Gaurav Gaur. He, however, said the protest by farmers was largely symbolic and claimed that not much impact was seen in the areas under the North-Western Railway. Farmers staged demonstrations on tracks at several places. They stopped a train in Jaipur and climbed on its engine. When RPF personnel brought them down, they sat on the tracks. Looking at the agitation near Malakhera, a train was halted at the Rajgarh station by the railway authorities.

