Left Menu

People urged to comment on Lanseria Smart City draft framework

Mhlauli said some issues that young people can raise regarding the draft masterplan were about opportunities for young people in the project in terms of construction, access to finance, job creation and Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:34 IST
People urged to comment on Lanseria Smart City draft framework
Justice and Correctional Services Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri welcomed the interventions outlined by the President to tackle corruption. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A spokesperson for the Ministry in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli has encouraged young people to comment on the Lanseria Smart City draft framework.

In his hybrid State of the Nation Address (SONA) last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the draft masterplan for the city, which will become home to between 350 000 to 500 000 people within the next decade – was completed in November 2020 and is now out for public comment.

This project forms part of the government's Reconstruction and Recovery Plan for the South African economy aimed at stimulating equitable and inclusive growth on a massive rollout of infrastructure throughout the country.

The infrastructure programme is expected to boost aggregate demand, assist in reviving the construction industry and contribute to employment creation.

Mhlauli said some issues that young people can raise regarding the draft masterplan were about opportunities for young people in the project in terms of construction, access to finance, job creation and Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs).

"That becomes our way of engaging positively and making a contribution so that whatever ultimately becomes the developmental project of South Africa it is one that we have had an input in," she said on Thursday.

The spokesperson was addressing a Youth Imbizo webinar, hosted by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), for young people to engage on the contents of SONA and reflect on how it relates to them as the future of South Africa.

Justice and Correctional Services Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri welcomed the interventions outlined by the President to tackle corruption.

Ramaphosa last Thursday announced the appointment of a National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council to oversee the initial implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

"The President's solution to tackling corruption is quite pioneering. He outlined that we have an Anti-Corruption Strategy and to roll out this strategy, he has an interim council that reports to Parliament.

"That is instructive because you have an interim structure which is wholly independent and goes to one of the highest accounting bodies in the country, which is Parliament, to explain to the nation what is being done about corruption," Phiri said.

He emphasised the importance of having a council that is multi-dimensional with the private sector, civil society and government to deal with corruption in different spaces in society.

"The speech also provided feedback on what has been done to combat corruption thus far and what the results are," Phiri said. These achievements include the filling of critical leadership positions within law enforcement with capable, experienced and trustworthy professionals.

The President noted the improved cooperation and sharing of resources between the respective law enforcement agencies, enabling a more integrated approach to investigations and prosecutions.

When allegations of fraud and corruption in the procurement of COVID-related goods and services surfaced last year, the government acted decisively to put a stop to these practices.

A fusion centre, which brings together key law enforcement agencies to share information and resources, was established. The fusion centre has brought many cases to trial and preserved or recovered millions of rands in public funds.

In addition, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was authorised to investigate allegations of unlawful conduct with respect to COVID procurement by all state bodies during the National State of Disaster.

The SIU has finalised investigations into 164 contracts with a total value of R3.5 billion.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Be ready to sacrifice your standing crop: Tikait to farmers

Asserting that they wont return home till the farm laws are repealed, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said farmers should be ready to sacrifice their standing crop for it.Tikait said the government should not be under...

Odisha: Bride elopes with boyfriend, groom marries minor sister

A bride elopedwith her boyfriend leaving the groom waiting in OdishasKalahandi district, following which her 15-year-old youngersister was married off with the man.The police rescued the girl from her in-laws house aschild marriage is prohi...

Maha budget likely to be presented on March 8

The Maharashtra government islikely to present the state budget on March 8, officials saidon Thursday.The budget session of the state legislature isscheduled to commence in Mumbai from March 1, they said.The government is prepared to hold t...

MIT ID Innovation launches online certificate courses

Pune Maharashtra India, February 18 ANINewsVoir Innovation is the art of visualising and designing completely unique products and services or redesigning the existing and giving them a reality. It is an Innovation-first mindset approach tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021