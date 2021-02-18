Road and infrastructure works worth Rs 1Lakh Cr being undertaken in Assam: Gadkari

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two major bridge projects across River Brahmaputra today. This fulfilled the long pending demand of the people of Assam and Meghalaya.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari said, road and infrastructure works worth Rs one lakh crore are being undertaken in Assam.

He said, 91 road works of 1,300 kms worth Rs 8,000 crore have been completed in the State during the last six years, while works worth Rs 20,000 crore will be completed by the year 2022.

He added that DPR shall be ready for projects worth Rs 30,000 crore within this year.

Shri Gadkari said, the demand for a bridge over river Brahmaputra, between Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya, is 10 years old. With this, the distance between the two places will be shortened by 203 kms. He said Assam & Meghalaya will have a direct connection with West Bengal through this bridge. The 55 km-long road construction from Serampore in West Bengal to Dhubri, Assam will begin this October. It will save the distance and time needed to travel to Bhutan and Bangladesh.

For people living in remote areas in Majuli Island (in between Brahmaputra River), the 2-lane major bridge including approaches over Brahmaputra River between Majuli (Kamalabari) and Jorhat (Nimati Ghat) (6.8 km) on NH-715K costing Rs 925.47 crore is being constructed. This bridge will provide easy and all-time access to the people living in Majuli town with the rest of Assam to meet their health, education and day to day development activities.

Similarly, the people of Meghalaya (Phulbari) on South bank of Brahmaputra River and People of Assam (near Dhubri) on North Bank of Brahmaputra river have to travel a long distance to meet their day to day economic activities with developed towns of Meghalaya and Assam. This 4 lane Dhubri – Phulbari Bridge to be constructed on River Brahmaputra in the State of Assam and Meghalaya on NH-127B costing Rs 4997 crore will reduce travel distance from 205 km to only 19 km and travel time from 6 hours to 20 minutes.

2-lane major bridge including approaches over the Brahmaputra between Majuli on the north bank and Jorhat on the south bank (6.8 km) on NH-715K

Project details-

This Bridge will connect Jorhat to Majuli (Nemati ghat to Kamlabari ghat). To meet the long pending demand of people of Majuli Island to connect Majuli with Jorhat a new NH -715K connecting Jorhat to Kamalabari (Majuli) have been declared on 17-11-2020.

An estimate of Rs 925.47 Cr. have been sanctioned on 04-02-2021 and the work has been awarded to M/s UP State Bridge corporation Limited on 08.02.2021. This bridge will be constructed by March, 2025.

This total length of this bridge is 6.8 Km. As per requirement of inland water way authority of India,40 span of 125m long (5 km) with 10 m vertical clearance over high flood level has been provided to facilitate water transport in Brahmaputra river.

Project Benefit-

This bridge will provide connectivity to Majuli Island which has been cultural capital and cradle of Assamese civilization for the past 500 years.

The people of Majuli Island got a good development opportunity for health, education and economy with lesser travel time to nearby major town Jorhat.

This bridge further provides connectivity to North Lakhimpur district headquarters in North Assam.

The constructions of this bridge also provide a safe evacuation access to the people of Majuli Island during flood in Brahmaputra River.

II)- 4 lane Dhubri – Phulbari Bridge on River Brahmaputra in the State of Assam and Meghalaya on NH-127B

Project details:-

This 19 Km four-lane bridge costing Rs. 4997 Crore. have been approved in Feb, 2019 and work of have been awarded in November, 2020. This project will complete in September, 2028.

These projects also have Vertical clearance of 10.50 m over high flood level and navigational length of 12.625 km to facilitate waterway transport on National watery way-2.

It consists Control Room for Emergency Response System and Flood Monitoring System and FAST tag tolling with 24x7 CCTV cameras on gantry to track vehicles.

Project benefit: -

This project will provide direct connectivity between Dhubri (Assam) and (Phulbari) Meghalaya. At present, there are Ferry services the only means between Dhubri on North Bank and Phulbari on South bank and it will meet Long-standing demand of locals.

The bridge will provide a third alternative link to the States Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Barak valley region of Assam with the rest of the Country.

Strengthening of linkages between rural & urban economies serving more than 2 million commuters

The bridge will improve regional connectivity by connecting

Bangladesh with Bhutan through Dalu (in Meghalaya on India-Bangladesh border) and

Hatisar (in Assam on India-Bhutan border) via Tura, Phulbari, Dhubri, Srirampur and Samthaibari.

It will be reducing travel distance from 205 km to only 19 km. and also reduce in travel time from 6 hours to 20 minutes for the people residing near Pholbari (West Meghalaya) and Dhubri (West Assam). It will also improve connectivity to the urban market and supply chains.

