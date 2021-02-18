Odisha has potential to emerge as global steel, aluminium hub: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik Thursday said the state has the potential to emerge asa global hub in steel, aluminium and other mining industries.

Patnaik was speaking after inaugurating two iron oremines at Guali and Jilling in Keonjhar district along withUnion Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in virtualmode.

These two mines were allocated to the state ownedOdisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

Patnaik said he is hopeful that the quickoperationalisation of OMCs mines will meet the requirement ofthe iron ore market and bring positive changes in the supplysituation.

The two new mines will produce 12 million tons of ironores per annum and the annual production of OMC will reach 20million tons per annum, he said.

While environmental clearance has been obtained forproduction of 6.28 million tons of iron ore from Jiling minesagainst its reserve of 79.12 MT, as much as 5.7 million tonsof iron ore will be mined from Guali where 194.12 mt of ironore is estimated to be reserved, official sources said.

Patnaik said that Odisha has always taken earlyinitiatives especially in the mining sector and supportedreforms. Odisha government has rolled out helpdesk andfeedback system under 5T initiative for ease of doing businessin operation of i3MS Application and auction process of manymajor mines have been done with greater success in past fewyears.

The chief minister said the Centre and the stategovernments need to work together to make Odishas hugepotential in mining and mineral sectors.

He thanked Joshi for allocating Guali and Jilling ironore mines to the OMC.

Joshi said that Odisha is rich in mines and minerals.

The economy of both the state and country will grow if thework is done with coordination.

Joshi said the state will receive Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000crore revenue annually from these two mines and createemployment opportunities. This apart, the two mines areexpected to meet the requirement in the iron ore market.

The coordination between the state and Centre willlay the foundation for the beginning of a new era in economicgrowth of the country, a statement released by the ChiefMinisters Office said quoting Joshi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)