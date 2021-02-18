Left Menu

Delhi reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, 153 discharges and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, 153 discharges and two deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi Health Department, the total count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 6,37,445 including 1,053 active cases and 6,25,496 recoveries. The positivity rate has declined to 0.22 per cent.

The death toll in the national capital due to the disease has gone up to 10,896. The country saw 12,881 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)

