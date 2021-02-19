Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the Maratha warrior king and said his life will motivate country for ages. "Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the saga of extraordinary intelligence will motivate country for ages," PM Modi tweeted.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also paid tribute to the Maratha warrior king in Mumbai today. Koshyari paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

