Left Menu

NTPC to develop forest in memory of U'khand disaster victims

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST
NTPC to develop forest in memory of U'khand disaster victims

The NTPC will develop a forest in the memory of those killed at its Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site following a flash flood in the Dhauliganga river on February 7.

NTPC' Director (Project) U K Bhattacharya and other officials planted saplings on a piece of land spread over three hectares at the corporation's project township in Joshimath on Friday.

A condolence meeting was also held at the place where a memorial forest named, ''Smriti Van'', is to be developed, an NTPC press release said.

The NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project where search and rescue operations are still under way suffered extensive damage in the calamity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada says COVID-19 variants are boosting threat of a spring resurgence

A longer-range Canadian forecast shows new variants of COVID-19 will increase the threat of a spring resurgence unless enhanced public health measures are maintained, health officials said on Friday.The comments were the latest from medical...

Germany pledges additional 1.5 bln euros for COVAX and WHO

Germany will contribute an additional 1.5 billion euros to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other programmes to fight the pandemic, increasing its overall pledge to 2.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Frid...

Dutch curfew to remain in place pending Feb. 26 ruling - court

A night-time curfew in the Netherlands intended to slow the spread of coronavirus will remain in place for a least a week, after a high court decided on Friday it would rule on the measures legality only on Feb. 26.The decision gives some b...

Govt sanctions 134 food processing projects last yr despite pandemic: Teli

The Centre sanctioned 134 food processing projects across various states last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is committed to the growth of the sector, Union Minister Rameswar Teli said.Minister of State for Food Processing Industrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021