NTPC to develop forest in memory of U'khand disaster victims

NTPC to develop forest in memory of U'khand disaster victimsPTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST
The NTPC will develop a forest in the memory of those killed at its Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site following a flash flood in the Dhauliganga river on February 7.
NTPC' Director (Project) U K Bhattacharya and other officials planted saplings on a piece of land spread over three hectares at the corporation's project township in Joshimath on Friday.
A condolence meeting was also held at the place where a memorial forest named, ''Smriti Van'', is to be developed, an NTPC press release said.
The NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project where search and rescue operations are still under way suffered extensive damage in the calamity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
