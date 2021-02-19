Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:38 IST
Tomar in poll-bound Assam: Atmanirbhar villages will help achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said only'Atmanirbhar' villages can help fulfil Prime Minister NarendraModi's vision of making an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliantIndia).

Villages must be made self-reliant and for that it isimportant to focus on small farmers and marginal farmers inthe country, Tomar said at a programme to distributeagricultural machinery and equipment under the ChiefMinisters Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY).

The farmers can earn profit only when attracted to valuableproduce, connected to new technology and linked to the market.

Considering this, the government has decided to make10,000 Farm Producers Organisations (FPOs) on which Rs 6,850crores will be spent and this will be fruitful for the farmersof the country, he said.

Both the central and state governments along with the ICARand farmers are working towards doubling farmers' income by2022, the minister said.

Tomar, who is BJP election in-incharge of Assam polls, isin the state since Wednesday.

The government under Atmanirbhar Bharat package hasannounced an agriculture infrastructure fund of nearly Rs 1.50lakh crore and farmers can take the benefit of this fund toincrease their income, he said.

Highlighting that the land of Assam is full of resourcesand its climate and soil are suitable for farming, he urgedthe farmers to put their efforts to increase the production oftheir crops to cater to the demands.

He further said that this government was committed tobring progress to the farmers of Assam and to bring inclusivedevelopment which will make them able to contribute towardsthe goal of making an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He appealed to the people and farmers to put theircollective efforts to increase the agricultural production fortheir own and the countrys well-being.

The union minister appreciated the Assam government forputting its all efforts to implement the central and the stategovernment schemes.

Agriculture machineries and equipment including tractors,power tillers etc. were distributed to the beneficiaries ofthe state Friday.

A cold storage was inaugurated by the minister atKharupetia in Darrang district.

