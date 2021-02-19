Delhi reports 158 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 158 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi Health Department, the total count of cases stands at 6,37,603 including 1,053 active cases and 6,25,653 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 10,897. Union Health Ministry said on Friday that 13,193 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

