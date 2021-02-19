Left Menu

Punjab cabinet approves 22 ADC Urban Development posts

To bolster efficiency in the functioning of urban local bodies, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday approved the creation of 22 posts of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) at all district headquarters in the state in place of regional deputy directors.

Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 19: To bolster efficiency in the functioning of urban local bodies, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday approved the creation of 22 posts of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) at all district headquarters in the state in place of regional deputy directors. Consequent to this approval, the existing posts of ADC (Development) shall be re-designated as ADC (Rural Development). These ADCs shall be given power exercisable under the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911 and Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995.

The Cabinet also authorised the Chief Minister to take the final decision with regard to the responsibilities to be assigned to ADC (Urban Development), powers to be delegated to these officers under different Acts of law, regulatory powers under Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, and all other administrative issues in this regard without presenting them to the Cabinet. However, the departments of Finance, Local Government and Housing & Urban Development shall be consulted.

Conceding a long-pending demand of the clerical cadre of the School Education department, the Cabinet also gave the approval to amend relevant rules providing one per cent promotional quota to clerical staff, including clerks, junior assistants, steno-typists and junior scale stenographers, working in non-teaching staff in the masters/mistresses cadre. An official release said these staff members will now get a promotional quota at par with others holding the posts of librarians, assistant librarian, library restorers and senior laboratory attendants.

Taking into account the emergence of social media as a powerful medium of communication, the Cabinet also approved the News Web Channel Policy of the Information and Public Relations Department to allow empanelment of leading news web channels and issue advertisements to these. The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval with regard to relaxation in the year-and-a-half time-frame fixed for conducting the departmental examination of the section officers, by permitting one-time relaxation till December 31, 2020, for conducting the third attempt of the examination. (ANI)

