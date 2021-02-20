Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West, TMZ and Variety report

Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West, TMZ and Variety reportReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-02-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 02:14 IST
Reality star Kim Kardashian has filed papers to divorce her rapper husband Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage, celebrity news site TMZ.com and Hollywood outlet Variety reported on Friday
TMZ cited unidentified sources as saying the split was amicable and that Kardashian asked for joint custody of their four children. Variety cited a court source as saying the divorce papers were filed on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kardashian
- Kim Kardashian
- Hollywood
- Variety
ALSO READ
Kim Kardashian treats fans to stunning sunkissed pictures
Kanye West 'anxious and sad' after divorce from Kim Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian makes her relationship with Travis Barker public
Kim Kardashian 'would never discourage' Kanye West from seeing children as he moves out
Despite Kim Kardashian's divorce plans, Kanye West is still wearing his wedding ring