Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra, UP
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved five infrastructure projects worth crores of Rupees of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:33 IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved five infrastructure projects worth crores of Rupees of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. "Approved development work of 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth Rs. 772.70 Crore under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Andhra Pradesh,"
The Union Minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth Rs 824.29 crores and the development of a 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth Rs 772.70 crores," the office of the Minister tweeted. He also approved work of widening and strengthening to 4 Lane of urban Link of NH-42 in Ananthapur town worth Rs. 311.93 Crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
The Minister gave approval to 2/4 Laning of Raebareli-Jagdishpur section of NH-330A worth Rs 720.812 crores in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Other projects that were approved include Muzaffarnagar to Miranpur section of NH-709AD worth Rs 928.55 crores and Bijnor to Kotawali section of NH-709AD worth Rs 300.59 crores both in the state of Uttar Pradesh.(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
