21 IEDs recovered in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

In a major breakthrough, 21 improvised explosive devices (IED) were recovered near Goilkera in a joint operation by Jharkhand Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Jaguar unit on Friday. "21 IEDs, weighing 5 kg each were recovered near a road under Goilkera Police station area on a joint operation by district police, CRPF and Jharkhand Jaguar unit yesterday. The IEDs were defused safely on the spot," Ajay Linda, SP Chaibasa told reporters.

The recoveries were made during anti-Naxal operations by the security forces. According to police, the IEDs were planted in series on a dirt track. (ANI)

