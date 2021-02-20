Left Menu

21 IEDs recovered in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

In a major breakthrough, 21 improvised explosive devices (IED) were recovered near Goilkera in a joint operation by Jharkhand Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Jaguar unit on Friday.

ANI | West Singhbhum (Jharkhand) | Updated: 20-02-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 16:48 IST
21 IEDs recovered in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a major breakthrough, 21 improvised explosive devices (IED) were recovered near Goilkera in a joint operation by Jharkhand Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Jaguar unit on Friday. "21 IEDs, weighing 5 kg each were recovered near a road under Goilkera Police station area on a joint operation by district police, CRPF and Jharkhand Jaguar unit yesterday. The IEDs were defused safely on the spot," Ajay Linda, SP Chaibasa told reporters.

The recoveries were made during anti-Naxal operations by the security forces. According to police, the IEDs were planted in series on a dirt track. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports first case of human infection with AH5N8 bird flu to WHO

Russia has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus named AH5N8 being passed to humans from birds and has reported the case to the World Health Organization WHO, Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, ...

Vijay Hazare: Solanki hits ton as Baroda beat Goa by five wickets

Vishnu Solankis stroke-filled century and bowlers splendid show set up Barodas five-wicket win over Goa in an Elite Group A game as they kicked off their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on a winning note here on Saturday.Invited to bat at the ...

DMK will waive all cooperative bank loans taken by SHGs: Stalin

DMK President M K Stalin on Saturday promised to waive all loans taken from cooperative banks by women Self Help Groups SHG if the party comes to power after the coming assembly elections in the state.Addressing a large gathering of party w...

Myanmar forces use tear gas, rubber bullets on protesters

Security forces in Myanmar ratcheted up their pressure against anti-coup protesters Saturday, using water cannons, tear gas, slingshots, and rubber bullets against demonstrators and striking dockworkers in Mandalay, the nations second-large...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021