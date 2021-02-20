Left Menu

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait denied permission to hold rally in Maharashtra

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait was denied permission to hold a rally in Maharashtra amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

20-02-2021

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"Lockdown has been put into place in certain districts of Maharashtra. Also, Section 144 has been imposed in certain areas. All these steps have been taken because of a rise in COVID-19 cases. Hence, the authorities have denied permission to hold a rally in the state," Tikait said.

"Farmers will continue to protest at Delhi's borders," he asserted. Karnataka government also issued a circular in view of rising cases of COVID-19 in neighbouring Maharashtra.

"A negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours shall be compulsory for those arriving by flights/ buses/trains/personal transport," it reads. Maharashtra reported 6,112 new COVID-19 cases, 2,159 discharges, and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department on Friday.

Following a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amaravati, district collector Shailesh Naval on Thursday announced a lockdown in the district. "Owing to rising cases, lockdown declared in Amravati District from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 7 am," Naval told reporters.

"I advise all the people of the district to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines failing which strict action will be taken by the concerned authorities," he added. Following this information, the Yavatmal district also tightened its COVID-19 restrictions the same day.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

