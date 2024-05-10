Rain, hailstorms possibility in five Himachal districts; IMD issues yellow alert

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has issued a yellow alert for rain and hailstorms in five districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next three days from May 11 to 13. The alert has been issued for districts including Kangra, Hamirpur, Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu during the next three days. Temperatures are also expected to drop below normal in the state.

Director of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul, said, "The thunderstorms will continue for the next 48 hours in the state. Yesterday, rain and hailstorms were recorded in some parts of Shimla and Kangra districts. Its impact will be on May 12, and some districts like Kangra, Hamirpur, Kullu, and Mandi may receive heavy rainfall." "Hailstorm is also expected in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, and their surrounding areas. The weather will start improving after May 13; the temperatures will also remain below normal," he said.

"The temperatures are not expected to rise, but the humidity level has increased slightly. This is due to the western disturbance; the low-level wind also has an impact. We have issued a yellow alert for May 11, 12, and 13 at the same time from today onwards. The hailstorm warning has also been issued, especially in the district of Shimla," Paul said. Earlier on Monday, Himachal Pradesh RWD predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms at one or two places in 8 districts of the state.

Meanwhile, amid the soaring temperature and heatwaves across the nation, including Rajasthan, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, Radhe Shyam Sharma, said that Western Rajasthan is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. He also mentioned that there is some hope for relief in the next day or two due to the Western disturbance.

The maximum temperature in Rajasthan is hovering in the range of 43 to 46 degrees Celsius, with Barmer recording the highest temperature of 46 degrees Celsius. Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Jaipur issued a yellow alert and heatwave warnings when temperatures in various districts crossed the mark of 44 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)