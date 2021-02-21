Left Menu

Former Congress leader to face trial in 2014 case in UP's Prayagraj

A Special Court in Prayagraj on Saturday rejected a petition discharging Former Congress leader and Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi along with two others from an old case.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Special Court in Prayagraj on Saturday rejected a petition discharging Former Congress leader and Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi along with two others from an old case. Nandi, who is now in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was convicted along with two others in a case related to atrocities against Dalits and the court asked them to be present before it on March 20.

In an old case of 2014, the former Congress leader along with his supporters had indulged in an alleged fight with Samajwadi Party (SP) Minority Cell's Metropolitan President Jeet Raj Jeetra in which he held Jeetra's collar and threatened him with derogatory caste-based remarks. The police had filed a chargesheet against Nandi, Kamal Kumar Kesarwani and Neeraj Gupta under sections pertaining to atrocities against Dalits under the Indian Penal Court. (ANI)

