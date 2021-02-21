Left Menu

Two-day winter carnival at JK's Pahalgam pulls huge crowd

Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Tourism has organised a two-day winter carnival to revive the tourism sector of the state.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-02-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 15:09 IST
Artists performing at the winter carnival at . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Tourism has organised a two-day winter carnival to revive the tourism sector of the state. Thousands of locals and tourists flocked to Pahalgam to take part in the Winter Festival. The place reverberated with live folk performances by artists, live painting and calligraphy both by amateurs and professionals. Traditional art and craft was on display at the event.

Dr G N Itoo, Director of Kashmir Tourism told ANI that the aim of the carnival is to introduce the tourists to undiscovered destinations, ethnic cuisines and handicrafts of the state. "Besides reviving the state's tourism, the winter carnival will also promote the businesses of Kashmir people. The youngsters in Pahalgam helped a lot to organise this program," he said.

"Kashmir is famous for film shooting, rafting, adventure tourism and exceptional scenic beauty. But still, many beautiful places remain to be known to tourists", he added. "The two-day winter festival will mobilise ambassadors of Kashmiri tourism from other states and more tourists will come to Kashmir in summer and autumn", he further said.

He said that similar events will be organised in the coming weeks at Sonmarg and Doodhpathri. Sameer who runs a bakery at Winter Carnival thanked the State's tourism directorate for giving him the opportunity to take his business to tourists.

"This fair is very good as our indigenous products are being promoted, This will surely boost the potential of the state in the tourism sector. Last year they organised the festival in Gulmarg," he said. "There are around 40 stalls in this festival that includes handicrafts, horticulture, fisheries" he added. Mukesh from Mumbai, a routine traveller to Kashmir said, " It is just not Pahalgam, everywhere in Kashmir feels like heaven. I forgot all my tensions and a feel of refreshment came upon me after I reached here."

"Cultural programs at the winter carnival were exceptional. Every year I visit Kashmir. My experience here is beyond words," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

