South Africans invited to attend National Reading Coalition's virtual session

Since launching in 2019, the NRC has supported the Read to Lead Campaign and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to improve reading nationally – from the classroom to the living room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:34 IST
“In the endeavour to build a community around reading, the NRC is networking reading clubs nationally to extend the permeation of the reading culture across the country,” NRC said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africans have been invited to attend a virtual reading session hosted by the National Reading Coalition (NRC) on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the book, "We need new names", by NoViolet Bulawayo.

"The President's Reading Circle – Let the Nation Read - is a virtual book club that is destined to make a real difference in the lives of millions of South Africans, in our economy and in our interaction with the global community.

"President Ramaphosa has consistently urged the nation to cultivate a love of books and reading that will open our minds and hearts to new ideas and unlock opportunities that flow from a broadened understanding of the country and the world around us," NRC said.

The President's Reading Circle brings together the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT), National Reading Coalition (NRC), Department of Basic Education (DBE), Read to Lead, National Library of South African (NLSA), Department of Arts and Culture (DAC), Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), National Development Plan (NDP) is a social initiative that is intended to change lives and transform our society.

"In the endeavour to build a community around reading, the NRC is networking reading clubs nationally to extend the permeation of the reading culture across the country," NRC said.

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu and Simphiwe Tshabalala are expected to participate as panellists speakers at the event.

Zoom details will be loaded on the NRC website www.nrc.org.za

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

