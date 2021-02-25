Left Menu

Delhi will face water crisis if Centre closes Nangal Hydel channel, says Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that the national capital will face a water crisis if the Central government stops the water flow by closing the Nangal Hydel channel.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:57 IST
Delhi will face water crisis if Centre closes Nangal Hydel channel, says Raghav Chadha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Jal Board chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that the national capital will face a water crisis if the Central government stops the water flow by closing the Nangal Hydel channel. "In summer the water consumption in Delhi has increased, but the Central government is going to stop the water of Beas river for a month by closing the Nangal Hydel Channel. This will reduce 232 million gallons of water per day in Delhi, which is 25 per cent of Delhi's water supply," said Chadha.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also informed that the board has written a letter to the Central Government, Haryana Government and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) asking them not to stop the water flow from the Beas river He also asked Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Union Minister of Jal Shakti to call a meeting of all the stakeholders on this problem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' COVID vaccines in EU - officials

Fraudsters have offered 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth some 3 billion euros to European Union countries, two officials, showing how criminals seek to capitalise on a botched inoculation campaign weighing on the blocs economic ...

19-year-old girl murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

A 19-year-old student was allegedly murdered in Narsaraopet town of Andhra Pradeshs Guntur district on Wednesday afternoon, the police said. The girl has been identified as Anusha who was a resident of Gollapadu village in Muppalla mandal o...

Soccer-Shanghai handed Asian Champions League berth as Shandong expulsion confirmed

Former Chinese champions Shanghai SIPG have earned a late call-up to the 2021 Asian Champions League after the Asian Football Confederation confirmed the expulsion of Shandong Luneng from the latest edition of the continental club champions...

Billie Eilish reveals she recorded new album in lockdown

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently revealed during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that she has recorded a new album in lockdown. According to Variety, the Bad Guy singer said that this new album is the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021