Rattan Lal Kataria urges DAIC fellows to contribute to country’s progress

Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), under the financial assistance of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Government of India has started Dr Ambedkar Doctoral Fellowship and Dr Ambedkar Post-Doctoral Fellowship (national and overseas). DAIC had selected 30 Post Doctoral Scholars in February 2021 Batch out of which 28 Fellows have National and 2 Fellows have Overseas Fellowship.

During his address at Orientation Programme of Post Doctoral Fellows of DAIC in New Delhi today, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Rattan Lal Kataria urged newly inducted postdoctoral fellows of Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) to utilise this opportunity in true earnest and contribute to country's progress by joining the government in its vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas'.

"During these two years, you should understand the current social and economic issues of the country, research upon them and suggest ways for the country to fight them effectively," said Mr Kataria.

Mr Kataria further said that Government has made special efforts in the last five years on research due to which some of the prestigious universities of the country have started establishing their knowledge in the world. He also expressed confidence that, under the vision of the Prime Minister, DAIC will also soon join the league of prestigious national and international institutions.

Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 7th December 2017 to serve as an important place for research on social and economic issues. The Centre has been envisaged to act as a government think-tank engaged in preparing policy briefs and undertaking projects, research and fieldwork. Aimed at fulfilling this vision, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been working endlessly towards developing this Centre and building an ethos of research and original thinking. It is for this purpose that an extensive library with a rich digital repository has been housed at this Centre.

