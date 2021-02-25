Left Menu

Rattan Lal Kataria urges DAIC fellows to contribute to country’s progress

DAIC had selected 30 Post Doctoral Scholars in February 2021 Batch out of which 28 Fellows have National and 2 Fellows have Overseas Fellowship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:39 IST
Rattan Lal Kataria urges DAIC fellows to contribute to country’s progress
“During these two years, you should understand the current social and economic issues of the country, research upon them and suggest ways for the country to fight them effectively,” said Mr Kataria. Image Credit: Twitter(@kataria4ambala)

Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), under the financial assistance of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Government of India has started Dr Ambedkar Doctoral Fellowship and Dr Ambedkar Post-Doctoral Fellowship (national and overseas). DAIC had selected 30 Post Doctoral Scholars in February 2021 Batch out of which 28 Fellows have National and 2 Fellows have Overseas Fellowship.

During his address at Orientation Programme of Post Doctoral Fellows of DAIC in New Delhi today, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Rattan Lal Kataria urged newly inducted postdoctoral fellows of Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) to utilise this opportunity in true earnest and contribute to country's progress by joining the government in its vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas'.

"During these two years, you should understand the current social and economic issues of the country, research upon them and suggest ways for the country to fight them effectively," said Mr Kataria.

Mr Kataria further said that Government has made special efforts in the last five years on research due to which some of the prestigious universities of the country have started establishing their knowledge in the world. He also expressed confidence that, under the vision of the Prime Minister, DAIC will also soon join the league of prestigious national and international institutions.

Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 7th December 2017 to serve as an important place for research on social and economic issues. The Centre has been envisaged to act as a government think-tank engaged in preparing policy briefs and undertaking projects, research and fieldwork. Aimed at fulfilling this vision, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been working endlessly towards developing this Centre and building an ethos of research and original thinking. It is for this purpose that an extensive library with a rich digital repository has been housed at this Centre.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO completes launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 mission, two satellites drop out

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday completed launch rehearsal of the PSLV-C51 mission slated for February 28.Indias Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 is scheduled to launch Brazils Amazonia-1 as primary satellite and 1...

Privatisation to unleash exciting opportunities, boost investment: India Inc

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government has no business to be in business, India Inc on Thursday said privatisation except in strategic sectors would unleash exciting opportunities, boost investments in infrastructure a...

LG Manoj Sinha picks top IRTS officer Ranjan P Thakur for J&K industrial outreach

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has picked top Indian Railway Traffic Service officer Ranjan Prakash Thakur to help him in the Union Territorys industrial outreach.Thakur has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Government...

Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' COVID vaccines in EU - officials

Fraudsters have offered 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth some 3 billion euros to European Union countries, two officials, showing how criminals seek to capitalise on a botched inoculation campaign weighing on the blocs economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021