Left Menu

Uttarakhand Raj Bhawan to host 'Basantotsav' on March 13-14

Uttarakhand's annual flower festival 'Basantotsav' will be held at the Raj Bhawan here on March 13-14.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:15 IST
Uttarakhand Raj Bhawan to host 'Basantotsav' on March 13-14
Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand's annual flower festival 'Basantotsav' will be held at the Raj Bhawan here on March 13-14. According to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand's Governor House, the decision of organising the flower festival was taken at a meeting chaired by Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday.

"The Raj Bhawan gates will be opened at 11 am on March 13 for the general public to visit the flower exhibition after its inauguration by the governor at 9 am," the statement read. A postal cover featuring some plant, tree or flower unique to Uttarakhand will also be launched on the occasion.

Two hours will be reserved for children. The flower festival was skipped last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mitsubishi pulls out of Vinh Tan 3 coal project in Vietnam, sources say

Mitsubishi Corp has decided to pull out of the Vinh Tan 3 power plant in Vietnam, two sources familiar with the companys thinking on the matter told Reuters, as it shifts away from carbon intensive businesses in the face of climate change. ...

Coal scam case: CBI conducts raids at multiple properties of businessman in Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has conducted raids at multiple properties of a businessman in Kolkata in connection with the coal scam case, said sources. Many bureaucrats and politicians allegedly received bribes through this busi...

Myanmar security forces disperse anti-coup protesters

Security forces in Myanmars largest city on Friday fired warning shots and beat truncheons against their shields while moving to disperse more than 1,000 anti-coup protesters. The demonstrators had gathered in front of a popular shopping ma...

Israel says it has vaccinated 50% of its population against COVID-19

Israel has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 50 of its 9.3 million population, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Friday.Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians, who have been included in the vaccine campaign that beg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021