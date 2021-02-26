Left Menu

10 held in Jodhpur for immoral trafficking

Rajasthan Police arrested 10 people for immoral trafficking in the Ghas Mandi Area of Jodhpur on Thursday.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-02-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 09:27 IST
10 held in Jodhpur for immoral trafficking
Manglesh Chundawat, Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Police arrested 10 people for immoral trafficking in the Ghas Mandi Area of Jodhpur on Thursday. Police arrested the accused after a raid was conducted in the area.

"We conducted a raid in Ghas Mandi area. We had information that some women, in an organised way, were conducting immoral trafficking. We have booked 10 people in the case," said Manglesh Chundawat, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jodhpur. The SP said that further probe in the case is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: 17 mobile phones, 18 SIM cards seized from Jodhpur Central Jail

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC closes contempt case against Maha officials for rewarding killers of ‘man-eater’ tigress

The Supreme Court Friday closed the case seeking contempt action against senior Maharashtra officials for rewarding people who had killed an alleged man-eater tigress Avni in Yavatmal district in 2018 after it was informed that the killing ...

European stock futures sink over 1% as bond sell-off deepens

European stock index futures fell more than 1 on Friday, tracking steep losses on Wall Street and in Asian markets as a jump in bond yields and concerns of lofty equity valuations hammered demand for riskier assets.Euro Stoxx 50 futures slu...

Khelo India National Winter Games will help in making J-K a sporting hub, says PM Modi

The second edition of Khelo India National Winter Games which are being organised in Jammu and Kashmir will help in developing a new sporting ecosystem in the Union Territory and help in making it a sporting hub, said Prime Minister Narendr...

Mitsubishi pulls out of Vinh Tan 3 coal project in Vietnam, sources say

Mitsubishi Corp has decided to pull out of the Vinh Tan 3 power plant in Vietnam, two sources familiar with the companys thinking on the matter told Reuters, as it shifts away from carbon intensive businesses in the face of climate change. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021