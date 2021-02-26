UP govt to train over 80,000 youths under CM Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme

A campaign led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will provide training to over 80,000 youths under the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. In 2021, around 86,000 youth will be imparted apprenticeship training in the government, non-government, cooperative, corporation, and private industries under this scheme,

A training allowance of Rs 2,500 will be given to the youth during the training period. The work of establishing the government's vision of creating youth hubs in every district of the state is being done by the department through this scheme. As many as 50,000 youths will be trained under the various schemes run by the Department of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) under the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme to make the state's youth self-reliant and self-sufficient.

Along with industrial development and MSME, efficiency training will be imparted to 37,000 youth in 18 more departments of the state. The training will be enhanced to 5,000 youth of the Health and Family Welfare Department, 1,000 in the Urban Development Department, 5,000 in the Irrigation Department, and 2,000 in the Secondary and Higher Education Department. (ANI)

