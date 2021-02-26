Left Menu

UP govt to train over 80,000 youths under CM Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme

A campaign led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will provide training to over 80,000 youths under the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:15 IST
UP govt to train over 80,000 youths under CM Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A campaign led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will provide training to over 80,000 youths under the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. In 2021, around 86,000 youth will be imparted apprenticeship training in the government, non-government, cooperative, corporation, and private industries under this scheme,

A training allowance of Rs 2,500 will be given to the youth during the training period. The work of establishing the government's vision of creating youth hubs in every district of the state is being done by the department through this scheme. As many as 50,000 youths will be trained under the various schemes run by the Department of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) under the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme to make the state's youth self-reliant and self-sufficient.

Along with industrial development and MSME, efficiency training will be imparted to 37,000 youth in 18 more departments of the state. The training will be enhanced to 5,000 youth of the Health and Family Welfare Department, 1,000 in the Urban Development Department, 5,000 in the Irrigation Department, and 2,000 in the Secondary and Higher Education Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief returns to the Bronx for second coronavirus shot

The Secretary-Generally has repeatedly called for the vaccines to be a global public good, accessible to all people, everywhere.All UN staffers at UN Headquarters are waiting their turn for the vaccine based on the local rollout plan, and...

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...

Argentina's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 one week into job

Argentinas newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one week after her predecesor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021