Karnataka: Mobile library rolled out for children in Kalaburagi's remote areas

A mobile library bus has been rolled out by North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) along with the Zilla panchayat, education department and library department in Kalaburagi district.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-02-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 14:19 IST
Children reading books in the mobile library. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A mobile library bus has been rolled out by North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) along with the Zilla panchayat, education department and library department in Kalaburagi district. The initiative was started with the aim of encouraging children in remote areas to inculcate the habit of reading, said Kurma Rao, Managing Director of the NEKRTC.

"We receive overwhelmingly positive responses from both teachers and students across the district wherever we go. The main objective of this is to inculcate the habit of reading and to get students interested in various kinds of books. The bus is now roaming in interior villages," Rao said. The unconventional library, in an old bus with over 4,000 books and about a hundred magazines, will soon allow students to issue books and return them the next time the bus visits.

"Children are very keen to issue books from the library as well so we are planning to come up with a program that will allow students to borrow and return the next time," Rao added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

Latest News

