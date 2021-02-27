Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan reviews projects in Varanasi; says city 'statement of Indian, Hindu culture'

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that Kashi represents India and Hindu culture and has the potential to grow as a religious tourism spot.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:51 IST
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that Kashi represents India and Hindu culture and has the potential to grow as a religious tourism spot. While reviewing the progress of a CNG boat conversion project and the Khirkiya Ghat redevelopment project, the Union Minister said, "Kashi is a statement of our Indian and Hindu culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new India. He envisioned it to increase employment and increase the prosperity of the people. Kashi will emerge as a religious tourism spot soon."

The Khirkiya Ghat redevelopment project is being undertaken by GAIL (Gas Authority Of India Ltd) and Indian Oil. Pradhan also flagged-off two boats powered by CNG.

"Reviewed the progress on the CNG dispensing station under CNG boat conversion project and ghat revitalisation project being undertaken by Gailand Indian Oil at Khirkiya Ghat, one of the most sacred ghats in the holy city of Varanasi," he tweeted later in the day. "Gail India is undertaking work to strengthen the CNG infrastructure and convert 2000 diesel-run boats into CNG to help reduce pollution in mother Ganges and ensure a clean environment. Indian Oil is redeveloping the Khirkiya Ghat to preserve its heritage and glory," he added. (ANI)

