Left Menu

Bhopal: Three-storey building demolished as part of encroachment removal campaign

As part of the Bhopal encroachment removal campaign, the district administration on Saturday demolished a three-storey building.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:47 IST
Bhopal: Three-storey building demolished as part of encroachment removal campaign
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As part of the Bhopal encroachment removal campaign, the district administration on Saturday demolished a three-storey building.

The administration demolished an illegal building constructed behind the SOS Balgram Nandi Foundation, said Dilip Yadav Additional District Magistrate, Bhopal.

"A commercial building on illegally encroached land of Cooperative society in Khajurikalan, MP Nagar was brought down today using controlled blasting method by the Bhopal administration. A much awaited step for the rightful beneficiaries, Yadav said in a tweet that tagged the district collector and the DIG of Bhopal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman injured in crude bomb blast in Pondy, hospitalised

A 41-year-old woman sustained injuries to her face when a country bomb exploded in neighbouring Odianmpet village on Saturday, police said.The woman picked up a paper parcel lying near her house and when she opened it, the crude bomb concea...

Woman injured in crude bomb blast in Pondy, hospitalised

A 41-year-old woman sustained injuries to her face when a country bomb exploded in neighbouring Odianmpet village on Saturday, police said.The woman picked up a paper parcel lying near her house and when she opened it, the crude bomb concea...

Rare coin goes under hammer at starting price of Rs 45 lakh

Bengaluru, Feb 27 PTI A rare 10.9 gram gold coin of Kam Bakhsh, the fifth son of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb, is going under the hammer here.Marudhar Arts, a leading numismatic auction house here, is holding the auction at a price ranging bet...

HC refuses to hear case as lawyer removes mask in courtroom

The Bombay High Court recently refused to hear a case after a lawyer representing the appellant removed his face mask inside a courtroom.The order of the February 22 incident was made available on Saturday.A single-judge bench of Justice Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021