PM Modi lauds Assam residents for protecting nature, forest conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded residents of Assam for forest conservation, water conservation and protection of nature.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 12:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded residents of Assam for forest conservation, water conservation and protection of nature. In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said a total of 112 species of birds were sighted in Kaziranga National Park, Assam. He also highlighted the role of Assam temples in protecting nature.

"The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve Authority has been carrying out its Annual Waterfowl Census for some time. This Census reveals the population of water birds and also about their favourite habitat. Just two-three weeks ago, the survey was conducted again. You will also be delighted to know that this time the number of water birds has increased by about one hundred seventy-five (175 per cent) compared to last year. A total of 112 Species of Birds have been sighted in Kaziranga National Park during this Census," he said. "And of these, 58 species happen to be winter migrants from different parts of the world including Europe, Central Asia and East Asia," he added.

Prime Minister said the most important reason for this is that "there is better water conservation along with very little human interference. However, in some cases, positive human interference is also very important." PM Modi shared the example of Jadav Payeng of Assam, who has received the Padma award for his work.

"Jadav Payeng is the person who actively contributed in raising about 300 hectares of plantations in the Majuli Island in Assam. He has been constantly working for forest conservation and is also involved in motivating people for plantation and conservation of biodiversity," he said. PM Modi asserted that temples in Assam are also playing a unique role in the protection of nature.

"If you take a look at our temples, you will find that every temple has a pond in the vicinity. The Hayagriva Madheb Temple at Hajo, the Nagashankar Temple at Sonitpur and the Ugratara Temple at Guwahati have many such ponds nearby. They are being used to save near-extinct species of turtles. Assam is home to the highest number of species of turtles. The ponds of these temples can become excellent sites for their conservation and breeding and training about them," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

