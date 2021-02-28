First Russian warship enters Sudanese port -Ifax

A Russian warship, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate, entered the Sudanese port where Russia plans to set up a naval base, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Russian fleet.

It was the first Russian warship to enter Port Sudan, the statement said, according to Interfax.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in November approved the creation of a Russian naval facility in Sudan capable of mooring nuclear-powered surface vessels.

