Left Menu

AG sues Texas utility over customers' sky-high energy bills

Texas attorney general said Monday hes suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last months winter storm.The lawsuit comes days after Texas power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by revoking its access to the states electricity market.Griddy charges USD 10 a month to give people a way to pay wholesale prices for electricity instead of a fixed rate.

PTI | Austin | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:50 IST
AG sues Texas utility over customers' sky-high energy bills
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Texas' attorney general said Monday he's suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last month's winter storm.

The lawsuit comes days after Texas' power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by revoking its access to the state's electricity market.

Griddy charges USD 10 a month to give people a way to pay wholesale prices for electricity instead of a fixed rate. But when temperatures plummeted well below freezing last month, wholesale prices spiked and Griddy customers were left with sky-high electricity bills.

"Griddy misled Texans and signed them up for services which, in a time of crisis, resulted in individual Texans each losing thousands of dollars,'' Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. "As Texans struggled to survive this winter storm, Griddy made the suffering even worse as it debited outrageous amounts each day." The lawsuit accused Griddy of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and seeks refunds for customers. The unusually heavy winter storm blanketed much of Texas with snow, knocking out electricity to 4 million customers and leaving many struggling to find clean water.

Meanwhile, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, shifted about 10,000 Griddy customers to other utilities on Friday. Griddy said in a statement that ERCOT "took our members and have effectively shut down Griddy." "We have always been transparent and customer-centric at every step. We wanted to continue the fight for our members to get relief and that hasn't changed," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM takes indigenous vaccine as India expands COVID-19 inoculation coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the COVID-19 vaccine and was the first to get the jab leading Indias inoculation drive in its second phase in which the coverage has been expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 wi...

U.S. turns over two men charged in Ghosn escape to Japan: AP

An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan were handed over on Monday to Japanese authorities for extradition from the United States, their lawyer told the Associated Press.The ...

Man kills 2-yr-old daughter suspecting her to be his illegitimate child: Police

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangulating his two-year-old daughter to death suspecting that she was his illegitimate child, police said.The police identified the accused as Ramesh, a resident of Baijnath Pur vill...

Will speak when time is right: Owaisi on party's strategy for Bengal polls

A day after the Congress-Left-Indian Secular Front ISF held a joint rally in the poll-bound West Bengal, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that he shall reveal his partys strategy in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021