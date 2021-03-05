Widespread electricity blackouts across Myanmar -residents

Electricity supplies were cut in many parts of Myanmar on Friday but it was not known why.

Residents of cities from Myitkyina in the north, to the capital Naypyitaw, the biggest city of Yangon, and Mawlamyine in the south reported the power going off in the early afternoon.

Energy ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.

