Left Menu

Liberty Steel owner Gupta says he owes many billions to Greensill

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:50 IST
Liberty Steel owner Gupta says he owes many billions to Greensill
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta said his business owed "many billions" of pounds to failed lender Greensill Capital but he expected other financiers to back him.

"It is many billions, but also remember that we are one of the largest steel companies in the world, a very substantial aluminum business, and a substantial renewable energy business so it should be reflected in that light," Gupta told BBC radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two +ve tests at interval of 102 days with one -ve defined as SARS-CoV-2 re-infection: ICMR study

Two positive tests at an interval of at least 102 days with one interim negative test have been defined as SARS-CoV-2 re-infection by Indian scientists for establishing surveillance systems, according to an ICMR study. But a confirmation of...

Zed Black agarbatti eyes Rs 800 cr turnover by 2022

New Delhi India, April 1 ANINewsVoir This fiscal, MP based, MDPH Group is planning big. Mysore Deep Perfumery House MDPH, is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of incense sticks in the country. While its premium incense stick br...

COVID-19 immigration powers to be extended to May 2023

Temporary COVID-19 immigration powers will be extended to May 2023, providing continued flexibility to support migrants, manage the border, and help industries facing labour shortages, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today.Over t...

United Breweries Limited bags the prestigious award by INCA for the 'Back to the Bars Initiative'

Bangalore Karnataka India, April 1 ANIPRNewswire United Breweries Limited UBL was recognized by the National Restaurant Association of India NRAI for the Back to the Bars initiative at the recently concluded India Nightlife Convention Awar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021