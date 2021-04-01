Tunisia to offer oil exploration licences, energy ministry says

Tunisia to offer oil exploration licences, energy ministry saysReuters | Tunis | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:09 IST
Tunisia will offer four oil exploration licenses this year that will bring in an investment of $80 million, said Rania Marzouki, a senior official in the Energy Ministry at a news conference in Tunis on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- Energy Ministry
- Tunis