Andhra sees spike of 1,271 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,271 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the state health department informed on Thursday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,271 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the state health department informed on Thursday. With these new cases, the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 9,03,260. While the active cases stand at 8,142.

The state witnessed three deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours one each from Anantapur, Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts today, taking the death toll to 7,220. Meanwhile, 464 people recovered from the disease in the same period. A total of 8,87,898 people have recovered till now in the state.

As many as 31,809 samples have been tested so far in the state. (ANI)

