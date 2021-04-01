5,270 villages getting 24x7 power in Haryana: Minister

With the addition of 47 more villages, as many as 5,270 villages of Haryana are getting 24-hour power supply, state Power Minister Ranjit Singh said on Thursday.

The remaining 1,775 villages will also be included in 'Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon' scheme soon, he added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched the 'Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon' scheme in 2015. This scheme aims at providing a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to the villagers. It was launched in the Dyalpur village of Kurukshetra district.

Currently, 75 per cent of the villages in the state are being supplied with 24-hour electricity, comprising 10 districts of the state - Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sirsa, Rewari and Fatehabad. There are total 22 districts in Haryana.

The minister said 3,01,571 electricity connections have been given to rural consumers under the 'Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon' scheme.

