Despite COVID-19, Railways registers record freight loading in 2020-21

Despite the COVID-19 challenges, Indian Railways registered record freight loading in the Fiscal Year 2020-21.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Nishant Ketu Despite the COVID-19 challenges, Indian Railways registered record freight loading in the Fiscal Year 2020-21.

In the closing month of this fiscal year 2020-21, Railways surpassed the last year's loading-- 1232.63 million tonnes compared to 1209.32 million tonnes in 2019-20, recording the growth of 1.93 per cent. Speaking to ANI, RD Bajpai, Executive Director, Railway Board, said that loading of 1232.63 million tonnes, which is 1.93 per cent higher in comparison to last year's loading shows the capability of the railway's infrastructure and management system.

"In March 2021, Railways loading was 130.38 million tonnes, which is 27.33 per cent higher compare to last year's loading for the same period (103.05 million tonnes). Railways' loading was 130.38 million tonnes which include 58.57 million tonnes of coal, 16.78 million tonnes of iron ore, 3.67 million tonnes of foodgrains, 2.57 million tonnes of fertilizers, 3.97 million tonnes of mineral oil, and 9.56 million tonnes of cement," he pointed out. According to the statement released by Railways, in March 2021, Railways earned Rs 12,887.71 crores from freight loading which is also 26.16 per cent higher compared to Rs 10,215.08 crores in March 2020.

Bajpai mentioned that Railways achieved this record only because of good management, facilities, and error-free professional works. "Railways earned Rs 1,17,386 crores from freight loading. It is 3 per cent higher than the last year's earning from freight which was Rs 1,13,897.20 crores for the same period," he said.

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions or discounts are also being given in Railways to make the freight movement attractive. It may be noted that freight trains' speed has also registered a significant increase in the existing network. The average speed for the freight trains in March 2021 was registered as 45.6 Kmph which is an 83 per cent increase as compared to 24.93 kmph in the same period.

Also, improvements in freight movements will be institutionalised and incorporated in the upcoming zero-based timetable. (ANI)

