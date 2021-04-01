Iran, world powers to hold talks on April 2 to discuss U.S. return to nuclear deal - statement

Iran, world powers to hold talks on April 2 to discuss U.S. return to nuclear deal - statementReuters | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:34 IST
Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on April 2 to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday.
The meeting of the deal's Joint Commission would also discuss how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides.
Two diplomatic sources said Britain, France and Germany had already held talks with Iran on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Germany
- China
- United States
- France
- Joint Commission
- European Union
- Britain
- Iran
ALSO READ
Rugby-Wales face biggest test against France in Grand Slam quest
France poised to impose tougher COVID-19 curbs on Paris, other regions
France to impose tougher COVID-19 curbs on Paris, other regions
France, others set to increase pressure on Lebanon's politicians, diplomat says
France faces closing window to agree nuclear reforms before election