Iran, world powers to hold talks on April 2 to discuss U.S. return to nuclear deal - statement

Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on April 2 to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting of the deal's Joint Commission would also discuss how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides.

Two diplomatic sources said Britain, France and Germany had already held talks with Iran on Monday.

