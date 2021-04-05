Left Menu

BJP leader Chitra Wagh meets Maha Governor over Deepali Chavan suicide case

BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested his intervention in the suicide case of Range Forest Officer (RFO) Deepali Chavan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:36 IST
BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested his intervention in the suicide case of Range Forest Officer (RFO) Deepali Chavan. She demanded to make Forest Officer Reddy as accused in a case of culpable homicide in this matter. Wagh also raised questions over the role of Amravati Superintendent of Police (SP) and requested to appoint some other IPs officer to investigate this case.

Earlier on March 31, a Dharni court sent Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer B Vinod Shivkumar to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the suicide of Range Forest Officer (RFO) Deepali Chavan on March 25. Deepali, a 34-year-old ranger known as 'Lady Singham', allegedly died by suicide after she shot herself at her government residence in Harisal.

Following Deepali's suicide, Shivkumar was arrested on March 26 by Amravati police.Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government suspended Reddy in Deepali's suicide case, whom the deceased ranger had also accused of harassment. Earlier, Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur had met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding suspension of Reddy from his post. (ANI)

