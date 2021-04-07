Kerry spoke with India's Modi about mobilizing finance for shift to clean energy

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said he spoke with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday about how the United States could help mobilize finance for the country to reduce risks in producing alternative energy in the fight to curb climate change. Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, said he spoke with Modi about how the United States could help mobilize finance by bringing "concessionary finance" to the table to reduce India's risks in dealing with first losses on the transition to clean energy.

Then the United States could "bring more money to the table for a normal commercial investment that could quickly start producing alternative fuel," said Kerry, speaking in an International Monetary Fund seminar from New Delhi.

