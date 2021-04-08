Left Menu

Yediyurappa asks KSRTC employees to call off strike, resume work

Amid an indefinite strike called by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees over demand for revision of salary, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he has fulfilled eight of the nine demands put forward by the workers union.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-04-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 09:30 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Image Credit: ANI

Amid an indefinite strike called by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees over demand for revision of salary, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he has fulfilled eight of the nine demands put forward by the workers union. He also appealed to the workers to end the strike as a salary hike of 8 per cent has also been considered.

"I have fulfilled 8 out of 9 demands which were given by the unions in the last meeting. A salary hike of 8 per cent has also been considered. I have written to the union government for the approval, right after we get approval that will also be given," said Yediyurappa said while speaking to ANI. "Even after knowing the situation, some unions have called for the strike in their self-interest. We had a meeting earlier and I am ready to talk with them at any point in time," he further said.

Referring to the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Chief Minister said, "They know how people are suffering in the COVID-19 crisis, they are accentuating the suffering at this point of time. I request them to come to work." "We will wait for one or two days and if they do not come we will take action, we are operating private buses for the convenience of the people. I request them again not to make us take stringent action," he warned.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees have given a call for a strike with the demands of salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts. The employees are working as contract workers in the department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

