Left Menu

Try artificial rain to douse wildfires: Court to Uttarakhand govt

Nainital, Apr 8 PTI The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to find out the possibility of using artificial rain to douse forest fires raging in various parts of the state.The court further directed the state that the forest fires be extinguished in two weeks.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 08-04-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 11:30 IST
Try artificial rain to douse wildfires: Court to Uttarakhand govt
Uttarakhand High Court (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to find out the possibility of using artificial rain to douse forest fires raging in various parts of the state.

The court further directed the state that the forest fires be extinguished in two weeks. According to forest officials, there are 40 active fire spots in the forests of Garhwal and Kumaon regions with Nainital, Almora, Tehri and Pauri districts being the worst-hit.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a PIL seeking protection of forest wealth and wildlife, Chief Justice of the high court RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma on Wednesday asked whether artificial rainfall can be executed to extinguish the forest blaze. Pointing out that the National Green Tribunal's 12-point guidelines issued during the forest fires of 2017 had not been implemented to date, the high court instructed the government to implement them within six months and make permanent arrangements for the disposal of forest fires.

It also issued directions to the state government to fill 60 percent of vacancies in the forest department within six months.

The court said gram panchayats must be strengthened so that they could monitor the forests throughout the year. The court also directed the government to provide budget to NDRF and SDRF and deploy them as well as helicopters to overcome the fires. The court had directed Rajiv Bhartari the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest of the state to be present virtually in the court. Bhartari informed the court about the policy and technique of fighting the forest fire.

A fresh spell of snow in the high altitude areas of the hill districts and rain in the lower areas on Wednesday partially controlled forest fires in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says it has to be ready for worst-case U.S. sanctions scenario

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia had to be ready for the worst-case scenario in terms of U.S. sanctions because of what it described as Washingtons hostile and unpredictable policy towards Moscow.The United States has threatened to ...

SSLC, higher secondary exams begin in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 PTIThe Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC and Higher Secondary HSC exams for the year 2021 began in Kerala on Thursday adhering to strict COVID-19 health protocols.The SSLC exams will be held till April 29 w...

COVID-19 vaccines stock won't last for more than 2 days: Odisha Health Min

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Thursday said the state has a stock of COVID-19 vaccine only for the next two days. Right now we have 5.34 lakhs doses. We administer 2.5 lakh vaccines daily. So, our stock will last for 2 more day...

Movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar: DM Suhas L Y.

Movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas L Y....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021